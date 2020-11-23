Menu
Buffalo News
Virginia C. DARUSZKA
DARUSZKA - Virginia C. (nee Arendt)
November 22, 2020, wife of the late Chester S.; dear mother of David (Mary) and Kenneth (Debbie) Daruszka; loving grandmother of Benjamin Daruszka and Beth (Jason) Clark; cherished great-grandmother of Lucas, Clair, Grayson and Blake; sister of the late Bernie Arendt. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Road, Depew, on Wednesday at 10 AM. Livestream at www.stmarthadepew.org. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 23, 2020.
