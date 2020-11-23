DARUSZKA - Virginia C. (nee Arendt)
November 22, 2020, wife of the late Chester S.; dear mother of David (Mary) and Kenneth (Debbie) Daruszka; loving grandmother of Benjamin Daruszka and Beth (Jason) Clark; cherished great-grandmother of Lucas, Clair, Grayson and Blake; sister of the late Bernie Arendt. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Road, Depew, on Wednesday at 10 AM. Livestream at www.stmarthadepew.org
. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 23, 2020.