Calieri - Virginia N. (nee Wohlfeil)
On the 100th Heavenly birthday of her late husband Frank F. Calieri, Ginny joined him and the Lord in Heaven on September 24, 2021, at the age of 93, for a wonderful and beautiful celebration. Loving mother of Mary (Bruce Schultz), Nancy (Robert Sr.) Kilger, Frank P. (Lisa) and the late Peter D.; grandmother of Cori, Ken, Craig, Frank, Angela, Christopher, Emily, Maria, Claudia, Charlie and the late Bob Jr.; beloved great-grandmother of 12; predeceased and dearest daughter of the late Harold K. and Mary V. Wohlfeil; loving sister of Richard J. (late Joyce) Wohlfeil, Harold C. (Patricia) Wohfeil and Raymond J. (Joyce) Wohlfeil; predeceased and beloved daughter-in-law of the late Pietro and Maria Calieri; predeceased and beloved sister-in-law of Angeline (Michael) Petrotto, Freda (Stanley) Wachala, Joseph and Peter (Bella); survived by many cousins and cherished aunt to dozens of Calieri and Wohlfeil nieces and nephews. The family will receive guests on Sunday, September 26th, from 2-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. The family welcomes friends to celebrate Ginny's life at a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, September 27th, at 9:15 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna. Please assemble at church. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheektowaga. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.