CUMMINGS - Virginia M. (nee Hausler)December 13, 2021; beloved wife of the late William J. Cummings, Jr.; devoted mother of William J., III (Donna), Gary F. (Bernadette), Beverly M. Chaples, Robert T. (Patricia), Glenn P. (Susan) Cummings, Colleen M. (late John) Dolac; loving grandmother of 28 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren; daughter of the late Frank and Frances (nee Poorten) Hausler; predeceased by her brothers Wilfrid F. (Isabel) and Gerald W. (Mary) Hausler; dear sister-in-law of Patricia (late Robert) Cummings and the late Joseph Cummings, Ernest (Mary "Mickey") Cummings, Alfred (Geraldine) Cummings, Charles (Lorraine) Cummings, Mary (Louis) Bohn; survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Virginia was a charter member of OLBS Guild and St. Martha's Altar and Rosary Society of Depew, NY. The family will be present Friday, December 17th from 3 to 8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:45 AM from St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS). Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Due to allergies, flowers gratefully declined.