CUMMINGS - Virginia M. (nee Hausler)
December 13, 2021; beloved wife of the late William J. Cummings, Jr.; devoted mother of William J., III (Donna), Gary F. (Bernadette), Beverly M. Chaples, Robert T. (Patricia), Glenn P. (Susan) Cummings, Colleen M. (late John) Dolac; loving grandmother of 28 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren; daughter of the late Frank and Frances (nee Poorten) Hausler; predeceased by her brothers Wilfrid F. (Isabel) and Gerald W. (Mary) Hausler; dear sister-in-law of Patricia (late Robert) Cummings and the late Joseph Cummings, Ernest (Mary "Mickey") Cummings, Alfred (Geraldine) Cummings, Charles (Lorraine) Cummings, Mary (Louis) Bohn; survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Virginia was a charter member of OLBS Guild and St. Martha's Altar and Rosary Society of Depew, NY. The family will be present Friday, December 17th from 3 to 8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:45 AM from St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS). Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Due to allergies, flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.