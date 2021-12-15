Menu
Virginia M. CUMMINGS
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road
Depew, NY
CUMMINGS - Virginia M. (nee Hausler)
December 13, 2021; beloved wife of the late William J. Cummings, Jr.; devoted mother of William J., III (Donna), Gary F. (Bernadette), Beverly M. Chaples, Robert T. (Patricia), Glenn P. (Susan) Cummings, Colleen M. (late John) Dolac; loving grandmother of 28 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren; daughter of the late Frank and Frances (nee Poorten) Hausler; predeceased by her brothers Wilfrid F. (Isabel) and Gerald W. (Mary) Hausler; dear sister-in-law of Patricia (late Robert) Cummings and the late Joseph Cummings, Ernest (Mary "Mickey") Cummings, Alfred (Geraldine) Cummings, Charles (Lorraine) Cummings, Mary (Louis) Bohn; survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Virginia was a charter member of OLBS Guild and St. Martha's Altar and Rosary Society of Depew, NY. The family will be present Friday, December 17th from 3 to 8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:45 AM from St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS). Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Due to allergies, flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Dec
18
Prayer Service
10:45a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:45a.m.
St. Martha Parish
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolences to your family. My father, Dick Suchan is Virginia's first cousin. He adored Ginny. She made everyone laugh! This photo is of Mary Grace, my Dad and Ginny at his 90th Birthday, June 2019. Can't you just hear the laughter now? May you have many good memories to comfort you. Much love, Richard and Mary Suchan (our parents), Mary Ellen, Peg, Colleen, Rick, & Kathleen Suchan.
Peg Suchan-Pickert
Family
December 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Michelle Burke
December 16, 2021
May you find comfort from the memories shared in the days of ahead of the love and laughter she brought to so many. Our heartfelt condolences for your loss.
Mapes Family
December 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Cummings family.
Lynn Weber-Wall
School
December 15, 2021
The Stabler Family
December 15, 2021
bills lost best fan. MISS YOU AND LOVE YOU. No more goulash. We will always miss you. d&k
douglas&karen hausler
December 15, 2021
Teamsters Local 264
December 15, 2021
Condolences and blessings to the Cummings family Ginny is rejoicing in heaven. We will always remember her smile and sense of humor. Rest In Peace and give our family of saints a hug from everyone
Terry and Elaine Pitt
Friend
December 15, 2021
You have blessed my 27 years of life with so much love and laughter, you will be missed grandma.
Jessie
Family
December 15, 2021
My sympathies to the Cummings family. Mrs. Cummings was a wonderful faithful woman.
Kim Spence
December 15, 2021
