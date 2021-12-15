Our deepest condolences to your family. My father, Dick Suchan is Virginia's first cousin. He adored Ginny. She made everyone laugh! This photo is of Mary Grace, my Dad and Ginny at his 90th Birthday, June 2019. Can't you just hear the laughter now? May you have many good memories to comfort you. Much love, Richard and Mary Suchan (our parents), Mary Ellen, Peg, Colleen, Rick, & Kathleen Suchan.

Peg Suchan-Pickert Family December 18, 2021