Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia DAMASIEWICZ
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway Street
Buffalo, NY
DAMASIEWICZ - Virginia
(nee Michalek)
After a brief illness, February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Damasiewicz; dearest mother of Michael (Elizabeth) Damasiewicz and the late Timothy Damasiewicz; loving grandmother of Eric (Amy) Damasiewicz, Amy Damasiewicz, Tracy Damasiewicz and Jennifer Damasiewicz; great-grandmother of Greyson, Kylen, Teagen and Avon; predeceased by her brothers and sisters; aunt of Diane (Henry) Dombrowski, Terriann (Edward ) Mirowski, Mary (David) Tur and the late Sister Christine McManus. A memorial service will be held at a future date and time. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.