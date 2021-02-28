DAMASIEWICZ - Virginia
(nee Michalek)
After a brief illness, February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Damasiewicz; dearest mother of Michael (Elizabeth) Damasiewicz and the late Timothy Damasiewicz; loving grandmother of Eric (Amy) Damasiewicz, Amy Damasiewicz, Tracy Damasiewicz and Jennifer Damasiewicz; great-grandmother of Greyson, Kylen, Teagen and Avon; predeceased by her brothers and sisters; aunt of Diane (Henry) Dombrowski, Terriann (Edward ) Mirowski, Mary (David) Tur and the late Sister Christine McManus. A memorial service will be held at a future date and time. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.