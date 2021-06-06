GUMULAK - Virginia M.
Unexpectedly June 3, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Helen (nee Pajerski) Gumulak; loving mother of Kimberley (Joseph) LaVare and Robert (Marylin) Moore; cherished Nana of Alyks, Gabby, Blake and Bertie; devoted sister of Carol Hrichan and James (Theresa) Gumulak; also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3-7PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) where a prayer service will be held at 6:30PM. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.