Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia M. GUMULAK
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
GUMULAK - Virginia M.
Unexpectedly June 3, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Helen (nee Pajerski) Gumulak; loving mother of Kimberley (Joseph) LaVare and Robert (Marylin) Moore; cherished Nana of Alyks, Gabby, Blake and Bertie; devoted sister of Carol Hrichan and James (Theresa) Gumulak; also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3-7PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) where a prayer service will be held at 6:30PM. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
10
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.