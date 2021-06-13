Hruby - Virginia
(nee Jakubowski)
Of Lackawanna, NY, January 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank S. Hruby; dearest mother of Frank (Tonya), John, Stephen (Jody), Meg and Paul Hruby; loving grandmother of Mekena, Madelyn and Alexander Hruby; dear sister of Jay (late Irene) Jakubowski, Jean (late Edwin) Kaczor and the late Florence (late Ralph) Kinmartin and John Jakubowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 19th at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.