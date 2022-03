Hruby - Virginia(nee Jakubowski)Of Lackawanna, NY, January 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank S. Hruby; dearest mother of Frank (Tonya), John, Stephen (Jody), Meg and Paul Hruby; loving grandmother of Mekena, Madelyn and Alexander Hruby; dear sister of Jay (late Irene) Jakubowski, Jean (late Edwin) Kaczor and the late Florence (late Ralph) Kinmartin and John Jakubowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 19th at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com