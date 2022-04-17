JARZEMBOWSKI -
Virginia H., RN
Of Hamburg, April 12, 2022. Sister-in-law of Joseph (the late Theresa) Dulski; aunt of Joseph (Wanda), James (Carol) and John Dulski, Theresa (Donald) Lively; cousin of Jeannie (Michael) Brown and Robert (Andrea) Embrow. Friends may call at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Thursday, 8:30-9:30 AM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, Thursday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Virginia received her BS in Nursing from the D'Youville University in 1947 and took part in the Jonas Salk Polio vaccination trials in Salt Lake City in 1954. She retired from the Erie County Health Dept. after many years of service. Please share your memories and online condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.