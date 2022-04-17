Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia H. JARZEMBOWSKI RN
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
JARZEMBOWSKI -
Virginia H., RN
Of Hamburg, April 12, 2022. Sister-in-law of Joseph (the late Theresa) Dulski; aunt of Joseph (Wanda), James (Carol) and John Dulski, Theresa (Donald) Lively; cousin of Jeannie (Michael) Brown and Robert (Andrea) Embrow. Friends may call at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Thursday, 8:30-9:30 AM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, Thursday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Virginia received her BS in Nursing from the D'Youville University in 1947 and took part in the Jonas Salk Polio vaccination trials in Salt Lake City in 1954. She retired from the Erie County Health Dept. after many years of service. Please share your memories and online condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.