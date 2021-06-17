Menu
June 12, 2021, of South Buffalo, NY. Wife of the late Edward M. Kandrac; dear mother of Debra (Paul) Fels, Rita Glover, Teresa (James) Wernet and Michael Kandrac; sister of Florence Mazur, Stanley (late Ann) Mazur, Jr., Rita (late Jack) Wagner and the late Chester (late Emilie) Mazur, Raymond (late Teresa) Mazur and Walter (Frances) Mazur; also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday from 4-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 (please assemble at church). Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
1974 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY
