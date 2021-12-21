Menu
Virginia KLAUBER
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
KLAUBER - Virginia
(nee McInnis)
(1926 - 2021) of Amherst, NY. After surviving rheumatic fever she became a child prodigy singing throughout the Buffalo area attending Kensington HS (1943) and Eastman School of Music. She graduated in voice then moved to NYC to pursue a career in opera where she performed in Madame Butterfly (lead), La Boheme (Mimi), Carmen (Fresquita), Pagliacci (Nedda). While staying at the YWCA she had the honor of singing for Jackie Robinson when he received an award. She met her husband Martin Klauber (deceased) through her job at DC Comics. They had four children, Ellen Klock (Paul), Martin Klauber (Barbara deceased), Richard Klauber (Amy), and Kathleen Klauber and upon her husband's death she moved to be near her family in Buffalo where she earned her master's degree and taught music in the Sweet Home School District. At the high school she directed the musicals Bye, Bye Birdie, Anything Goes and Li'l Abner. She sang with local groups including Opera Sacra and Schola. Virginia was a valiant fighter throughout her 95 years right up to the end on December 18th. She loved her family, friends, and students. She is survived by eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; her sister Jean Krans (John); and a niece and nephew. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 711 Niagara Falls Blvd., 14226 on Saturday, January 8th, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or a charity of your choice. Please condolences www.jerfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
711 Niagara Falls Blvd, NY
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
I remember Mrs. Klauber. She loved her music! It was all over her face when she sang. I didn´t realize she performed in so many shows while in NYC. We met at Trinity United Methodist Church when I attended with my 3 children. May her legacy live on and we appreciate music the way she did. Prayers to Ellen and family during this time of loss. 95 years is a blessed life here on this earth. She is now singing with all the angels in Heaven! Gif Bless!
Carol Obot
Friend
December 30, 2021
