I remember Mrs. Klauber. She loved her music! It was all over her face when she sang. I didn´t realize she performed in so many shows while in NYC. We met at Trinity United Methodist Church when I attended with my 3 children. May her legacy live on and we appreciate music the way she did. Prayers to Ellen and family during this time of loss. 95 years is a blessed life here on this earth. She is now singing with all the angels in Heaven! Gif Bless!

Carol Obot Friend December 30, 2021