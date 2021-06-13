Menu
Of Buffalo, NY, May 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Dr. R. Pratt Krull; loving mother of Rodger (Kathryn) Krull, Warren (Roberta) Krull and Susan (Roger) Krupski; dear grandmother of Daniel (Ariel), Kevin (Caroline), Gregory (Afton), Alexander, Isabel, Michael (Jessica), Brian and Jenna; great-grandmother of Jocelynn, Jillian and Silvia; sister of the late Barbara (John) MacInnes; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10 AM at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church, 875 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222, where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
