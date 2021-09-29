Menu
Virginia LEMKE
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
LEMKE - Virginia (nee Andrees)
Age 90, of the Town of Wheatfield, suddenly, September 27, 2021, at her home. Virginia was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Rescue Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Lemke, who died in 2019, they had been married for 67 years. Dear mother of Richard (Val) Lemke, Debra (Richard Severson) Lemke, Wayne (Julie) Lemke, Wendy (Jeffrey) Binkley, Jeffrey (Darlene) Lemke, Jayne Lemke, Robert (Tracey) Lemke, and Rebecca Barry; grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Sister of William C. (late Dolores) Andrees and the late Edward (late Arleen) Andrees; aunt of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in No. Tonawanda on Friday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, at 11 AM, from St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, interment in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
453 Old Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
She was such a sweet person, to know Ginny was to love her! I will miss her so. My heartfelt condolences to all of you.
Bonny Lipczynski
Friend
September 29, 2021
