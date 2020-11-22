KENDZIORA - Virginia M.

(nee Gesko)

November 15, 2020, age 96 of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved wife of the late Chester J. Kendziora; dearest mother of Marilynne (Michael) Leaphart and Linda (late John) Zientek; dear grandmother of Amy (Kevin) Hill, Tony (Dusten) Zientek, Melissa (Jason) Lehman, Amanda (Robert) Trujillo and great-grandmother of Skylar, Nicholas and Isaac; daughter of the late Albert and Michaeline "Bessie" (nee Kasprzak) Gesko; sister of the late Helen (late Leo) Burkot and the late Raymond (late Viola) Gesko; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Mass of Christian Burial and Interment was held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made in Virginia's memory to St. Martha Parish. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.