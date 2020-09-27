CARL - Virginia May
(nee Bursik)
A devout Catholic, entered into rest on September 20, 2020. Loving mother of Kimberly (nee Carl) Kachelmeyer and Jonathan Carl; cherished grandmother of Kayla, Gianna and Justice Carl; dear sister of John (Betty) Bursik, Geraldine Julias and Joseph (Mary Anne) Bursik; also survived by many loving nieces. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday from 4-7 PM for a gathering in Virginia's memory, where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. A graduate of both Niagara University and D'Youville College, Virginia dedicated her life to Nursing. She was a faithful and courageous caregiver, who worked at Kenmore Mercy Hospital for several years as an ER Nurse and also as a Home Health RN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. in Virginia's honor. Pursuant to New York State Guidelines, face masks will be required and due to 33% occupancy requirements, we appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com