METZGER - Virginia Radley "Ginny"Passed away quietly September 19, 2021, with family nearby at her Fox Run residence in Orchard Park, NY. She is survived by her three sons, Peter Radley Metzger and his wife Lisa of West Falls, NY, Thomas Sovereign Metzger and his wife Terry of Frisco, CO, and Stephen Montgomery Metzger of Reno, NV, and by her four grandchildren Philip, Thomas, Allison, and Emily and her husband Benjamin, and by her brother-in-law Lee L. Metzger. Her husband of 69 years, Park L. Metzger Jr., predeceased her in 2017.Born in Buffalo, NY, to Walter Radley and Harriet Montgomery, she was graduated from the Buffalo Seminary before attending Elmira College and subsequently "contributing to the Manhattan project", which she mysteriously never discussed. Upon marrying Park in 1948, the couple moved to Orchard Park where they designed and, as a family built the home they would live in for the next 60 years. Virginia was an avid outdoors woman, explorer and traveler; very active serving on the National Ski Patrol at the Glenwood Acres ski area, canoing and camping in the Adirondacks, Eastern Canada and New England. She was an early member of the Orchard Park Mother's Club, a Sweet Adelines singer, and office manager for the family construction business Aquasan Corporation. In their retirement, Ginny and Park sailed the Caribbean, Bahamas and Eastern US coast in their 50 ft., ketch "Sireneuse" as accomplished blue water sailors, enduring their share of hurricanes and tropical storms. They were longtime members of the Orchard Park Country Club, the Buffalo Club and the Buffalo Yacht Club. They also enjoyed extensive road trips across the vast US to see family and friends, and canal boat adventures tracking down family genealogy in Europe.Ginny was a loving and supportive mother, a cheerful and compassionate spirit, a tenacious worker, fine cook, honest role model of integrity, and welcome company. All who knew her are better for it, and she will be dearly missed.The family is deeply grateful for the care given her and Park in recent years by Gretchen Markarian, and by the extraordinary staff at Fox Run. Flowers are appreciatively declined. A Memorial Celebration will be held in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY, on November 6th 2021 at 10:30am. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at