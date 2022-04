MINGO-BROOKS - Rev. Virginia

Of Buffalo, departed this life on December 10th, at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. She leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Visitation on Tuesday, December 22, at 11 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 PM. BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo. Please practice social distancing and occupancy limits. Face mask required.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2020.