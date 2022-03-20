NAPOLI - Virginia M.
(nee Dumond)
Of Tonawanda, NY, March 13, 2022. Dearest mother of Judette M. Armenia, Maria (Luigi) Russo, Patricia A. Napoli and Al Napoli; grandmother of Christina (Nicholas) Vitello, Richard Armenia, Giulian Russo, Zachary Napoli and Marlena Russo; great-grandmother of Addison, Kayden and Luke; daughter of the late Glenn and Carmela (Tauriello) Dumond; sister of Glenn Dumond; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.