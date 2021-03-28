Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia C. ROWLAND
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
ROWLAND - Virginia C.
(nee Wray)
Of Lockport, entered into rest March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Rowland; devoted mother of Pamela (Michael) Tuason and Patricia (Richard) Blachowicz; cherished grandmother of Angela Lauffer, Jennifer (Dennis) Witt, Michael Tuason, Christine (Donald) Clapp, Michelle (John) Domagala, Kimberly (Justin) Mullaney, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Frederick and Ella Wray; predeceased by three sisters. No prior visitation. Services were held privately by the family. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Virginia's name to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.