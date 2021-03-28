ROWLAND - Virginia C.
(nee Wray)
Of Lockport, entered into rest March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Rowland; devoted mother of Pamela (Michael) Tuason and Patricia (Richard) Blachowicz; cherished grandmother of Angela Lauffer, Jennifer (Dennis) Witt, Michael Tuason, Christine (Donald) Clapp, Michelle (John) Domagala, Kimberly (Justin) Mullaney, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Frederick and Ella Wray; predeceased by three sisters. No prior visitation. Services were held privately by the family. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Virginia's name to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.