WOJCIK - Virginia S.(nee Forma)Of West Seneca, NY, September 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tony Wojcik; dearest mother of Robert (Carole) and William (Michele) Wojcik; loving grandmother of Tamara (Timothy) Kosnikowski, Derrick (Kate) Wojcik and great-grandmother of Kayla Kosnikowski; sister of the late Genevieve "Gina" Grenda, late John, late Joseph Forma and late Charlotte Luchowski. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, NY, where a Funeral will be held Thursday morning, 9:30 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 10:15 AM. Friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Adult Daycare, in memory of Virginia. Condolences online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com