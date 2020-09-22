Menu
Virginia S. WOJCIK
WOJCIK - Virginia S.
(nee Forma)
Of West Seneca, NY, September 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tony Wojcik; dearest mother of Robert (Carole) and William (Michele) Wojcik; loving grandmother of Tamara (Timothy) Kosnikowski, Derrick (Kate) Wojcik and great-grandmother of Kayla Kosnikowski; sister of the late Genevieve "Gina" Grenda, late John, late Joseph Forma and late Charlotte Luchowski. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, NY, where a Funeral will be held Thursday morning, 9:30 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 10:15 AM. Friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Adult Daycare, in memory of Virginia. Condolences online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.
