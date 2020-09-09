Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia SOWL
SOWL - Virginia
Of Akron, NY, passed away on September 5, 2020. Loving mother of Linda (late Craig) Fuzi and Carole Schanley; cherished grandmother of Alicia (Greg) Zuydhoek, Perry Schanley, Arnie (Lisa) Ostapinski, Jason Schanley, Christopher Fuzi and Corey Lynn (Justin) Fried; proud great-grandmother of Sofia Botticelli, Ava Botticelli, and Aidan Plowe. A sister, Velma Gillis and several nieces and nephews also survive her. Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Perry Sowl and a sister, Ruth Clarke. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, September 12, at 10 AM at Millgrove Bible Church, 11517 Genesee Street, Alden, NY 14004. Arrangements by ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Please visit www.rossakron.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.