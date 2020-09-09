SOWL - Virginia
Of Akron, NY, passed away on September 5, 2020. Loving mother of Linda (late Craig) Fuzi and Carole Schanley; cherished grandmother of Alicia (Greg) Zuydhoek, Perry Schanley, Arnie (Lisa) Ostapinski, Jason Schanley, Christopher Fuzi and Corey Lynn (Justin) Fried; proud great-grandmother of Sofia Botticelli, Ava Botticelli, and Aidan Plowe. A sister, Velma Gillis and several nieces and nephews also survive her. Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Perry Sowl and a sister, Ruth Clarke. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, September 12, at 10 AM at Millgrove Bible Church, 11517 Genesee Street, Alden, NY 14004. Arrangements by ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Please visit www.rossakron.com
