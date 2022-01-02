STANTON - Virginia M.

On December 1st, the Lord summoned Virginia M. (Ginny) Stanton to come home to join her husband, Al, and daughter, Alicia, in eternal rest. She was born on May 27, 1942 in Buffalo, New York to Joseph and Dorothy Cwiklinski Owczarczak. She was the oldest of their three daughters. Virginia was born and raised in Cheektowaga, New York. She attended Villa Marie Academy High School and graduated from Rosary Hill College (present day Daemen College) in 1963. In 1962, she married the love of her life, Aloysius, whom she met in the 5th grade. In 1969, Virginia and Al moved to Elmira, New York with their daughters, Alicia and Amy. Their son, Robert, was born shortly thereafter. In the 1970s and 1980s, Virginia worked as the Religious Education Coordinator at St. Mary of Mother in Horseheads, NY and then for the Diocese of Rochester until her retirement in 1992. Virginia was a board member of the YWCA and a dedicated volunteer at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed playing Mahjong and golf. In 2016, Al and Ginny became permanent residents of North Fort Myers, Florida where they enjoyed time with their neighbors and hosting visiting family. Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Aloysius, in December of 2020, and daughter, Dr. Alicia Stanton, in August of 2012. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Amy (Howard) Phillips of Hickory, North Carolina, her son, Robert (Heather) Stanton of Elmira, New York. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia (Robert) Poreda of Cheektowaga, New York and Margaret (Dennis) Weigand of South Wales, New York. Virginia was very proud of her seven grandchildren: Michael Phillips of Corning, NY, Kristen (Claude) O'Connor of Thomasville, NC, Alyssa (Sean) McAlarney of Winston-Salem, NC, Eric Mau of Denver, CO, Evan Mau of Springfield, MA, Philip Stanton and Christopher Stanton of Elmira, NY, as well we two Great-Grandchildren: Claude IV and Beck O'Connor of Thomasville, NC. A memorial service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Children's Miracle Network (since she was the recipient of a Miracle Baby) through the Arnot Foundation in Elmira, NY by calling (607) 795-8165.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.