CZARNECKI - Virginia T.
(nee Krawczyk)
September 11, 2020, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Harry E. Czarnecki; devoted mother of Paul (Gerianne) Czarnecki, Lynne (late John) Jakubowski and the late Mark (Elizabeth) Czarnecki; loving grandmother of Christopher (Jill) Czarnecki, Gregory (Rosanna) Czarnecki, Scott (Erin) Czarnecki, Jennifer Jakubowski and Timothy Jaubowski; cherished great-grandmother of Lucas and Charlotte; dear sister of Nancy Lesniak and the late William Krawczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.