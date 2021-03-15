Menu
Virginia Mae TRAUFLER
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Albion
21 West Avenue
Albion, NY
TRAUFLER - Virginia Mae
Age 76, died March 13, 2021, at the Villages of Orleans. She was born July 11, 1944 in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Arndt) Rammacher. Virginia was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Medina where she enjoyed being the Sunshine Girl. She loved spending time with her family, but most of all, Virginia loved being a Grandma. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Robert A. Biscaro in 1979 and her husband James N. Traufler December 28, 2020. Survived by her loving "Sis" Katherine (Rowland) Tice; brother Joseph (Diane) Rammacher; mother of Roy A. (Janet) Biscaro, Shelly A. Biscaro, Sherry L. (Sandy) Biscaro, Dale R. Biscaro, James E. (Ashley) Traufler, "best friend" Jamie L. (Joe) Traufler; her beautiful fur baby Cali; grandchildren Hannah, Camerin, Derek and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers. Donations may be made to a Children's Organization of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL FUNERAL HOMES, INC., Albion. To share condolences or a special memory of Virginia, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Albion
Ginny, I know Heaven is treating you well and you are having a wonderful time with all of your loved ones! We miss you and love you!
Sandra Porter
Family
March 9, 2022
Ginny was a bright light who’s faith ran deep. I will miss our holiday gatherings. It was a pleasure knowing you the past 15 years. RIP sweet Ginny.
Sandy Porter
Friend
March 15, 2021
