BALA - Virginia V. (nee Fischer)
Of Depew, NY, October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John S.; loving mother of Jacqueline Kieffer, Denise (late Richard) Golpl, and Michele (Leonard) Pfohl; dearest grandmother of Scott (Maria) Kieffer, Amanda Kieffer, Richard (Kathy) Golpl, Leonard Jr. (Christina Boody), and Samantha Pfohl; great-grandmother of Landon, Arianna, Angelica, and Amelia; sister of the late Walter and late Anthony. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 9:30, please assemble at church. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.