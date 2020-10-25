Menu
Virginia V. BALA
1925 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1925
DIED
October 23, 2020
BALA - Virginia V. (nee Fischer)
Of Depew, NY, October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John S.; loving mother of Jacqueline Kieffer, Denise (late Richard) Golpl, and Michele (Leonard) Pfohl; dearest grandmother of Scott (Maria) Kieffer, Amanda Kieffer, Richard (Kathy) Golpl, Leonard Jr. (Christina Boody), and Samantha Pfohl; great-grandmother of Landon, Arianna, Angelica, and Amelia; sister of the late Walter and late Anthony. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 9:30, please assemble at church. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Oct
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Oct
27
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church,
, Lancaster, New York
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
