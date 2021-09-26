WEBBER - Virginia
(nee Rowell)
September 22, 2021, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Leroy B. Webber, Jr.; loving mother of Leroy B. (Marleen) Webber III and Rex (Michele) Webber; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Dorothy (late Russ) Macneill and the late Barbara (late Jack) Christman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.