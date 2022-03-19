Menu
Viva Mae HAMES
1923 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mann Funeral Home
44 N State St
Nunda, NY
Of Orchard Park, NY, passed away on December 19, 2021, peacefully, in Hospice, in Tampa, FL. She was born Viva Mae McColl on November 12, 1923, in Nunda, NY, to parents, H. Donald McColl and Ernestine Powell McColl. She was a retired school teacher, having retired from the Frontier Central System in 1985. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 30th, at MANN'S FUNERAL HOME, 44 North State St., Nunda, NY 14517, ph. 585-468-2430. Memorial donations may be made to a hospice facility in your local area. Email inquiries to Robert Buehler at [email protected]


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2022.
