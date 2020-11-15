Menu
Vivian B. HEPPNER
HEPPNER - Vivian B.
(nee Rhodes)
Age 79, of North Port, FL passed away on November 11, 2020. Wife of the late John "Jack" Heppner; mother of Tracy (Tim Bush) Draper and Jonathan (Becky) Heppner; grandmother of Lindsey Draper, Michael (Kristy) Draper, Abbey Draper, Joshua (Sydnee) Slocum, Grace and Jack Heppner; great-grandmother of Zoe Slocum; sister of the late Ronald Rhodes; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
