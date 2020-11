HEPPNER - Vivian B.(nee Rhodes)Age 79, of North Port, FL passed away on November 11, 2020. Wife of the late John "Jack" Heppner; mother of Tracy (Tim Bush) Draper and Jonathan (Becky) Heppner; grandmother of Lindsey Draper, Michael (Kristy) Draper, Abbey Draper, Joshua (Sydnee) Slocum, Grace and Jack Heppner; great-grandmother of Zoe Slocum; sister of the late Ronald Rhodes; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com