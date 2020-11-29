DEXTER - Vivian Grace
(nee Chappell)
Of Elma, NY, November 21, 2020, at the age of 86. Daughter of the late Clifford and Audrey Chappell; wife of the late Milton Dexter for 64 years; mother of Bruce (Nancy) Dexter, Laurel (late William) Biddle; grandmother of Christine (Christian) Aust, Jeff (Rachel) Biddle, Chad (Beth) Higgins, Kirk (Jacquie) Higgins, Joshua (Megan) Higgins; great-grandma "D" to Cody (Holley) Higgins, Miranda Higgins, Kaylee Higgins, Dylan Klump, Jesse Higgins, Christian Higgins, Brody Higgins, Brayden Higgins, Sebastian Aust, and Jacob Higgins. Vivian was born November 3, 1934, in Steubenville, OH, and moved to Buffalo at the age of three. She was a member of the Free Methodist Church for over 68 years. She taught Christian Life Club and volunteered at Lighthouse Christian Camp. She was a member of the Elma Seniors and enjoyed quilting, reading, puzzles, crafts, but mostly her grandchildren. She made the best cheesecake and fudge, according to some of her grandkids. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Skilled Nursing Facility at Wyoming County Community Hospital; The Gateway Home, 91 Main St., Attica, NY; or Covenant United Methodist Church, West Seneca, NY. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
