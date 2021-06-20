PATILLO - Vivian D. (nee Moore)
February 9, 2021, peacefully at home at the age of 84 to be with her loving Savior after living the last 12 years with Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of the late Daniel H. Patillo; devoted mother of Wesley H. Patillo (Deborah), Patricia C. Patillo; also survived by sister Dorothy Sheinall; dearest grandmother of Camryn Roberts, Christian Patillo, Alexandria Patillo and Milan Patillo; great-grandmother of Jace Patillo; dear sister-in-law of Elizabeth Patillo-Buckner, Anthony Patillo (Vicki); cherished aunt of JoAnn Creer-Cabbagestalk (Robert Sr.); and survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by loving sisters Carrine Frazier, Louise Helen Wright, and Betty Thompson. A private celebration of life is planned for Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11 AM at the ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, followed by interment in Ridge Lawn Cemetery Buffalo NY. Memorial offerings may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.