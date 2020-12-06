MAXIMCIUC - Vladimir November 28, 2020. Devoted son of Irina and the late Leonidas Maximciuc; dearest brother of Victoria (Martin) Selznick, Igor (Mila) Maximciuc and Valentina (Matthew) Miller; loving uncle of Lara (David) Hilaman and Nicole (Matthew) Popen; cherished cousin of Benjamin (Susan) Aminoff; also survived by grandnephews and one expected grandniece. Due to COVID-19, services were held privately by the family. Arrangements by MAYFIELD FUNERAL SERVICES, LLC.
GUEST BOOK
8 Entries
His smiling face will be missed!
Heather
Coworker
December 5, 2020
Vlad will he missed by all- He always made the day a better day when ou saw him. We will miss you Vlad.
From all of us at Erie County Health Department and CSEA Local 815
Jay
Friend
December 4, 2020
My prayers are with Vlad's family. Please accept my condolences. I had worked with Vlad at the ECDOH. I was sad to hear of his sudden passing. He was a great guy with a terrific personality. Rest In Peace.
Sandy
Coworker
December 3, 2020
He was a kind and knowledgeable soul, willing to help whenever he can. He will be missed.
Kelly Ann Petrillo
Coworker
December 3, 2020
We are all in shock and deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our coworker and dear friend! You will be greatly missed, Vlad! My sincere condolences to your family!
Phil Queeno
Coworker
December 3, 2020
I worked with Vlad for many years. He was a great guy with a big heart and wonderful sense of humor. He shall be greatly missed. My sympathy to his family in your loss. It was a true privelege to have known him. Becky
Rebecca Henry
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Rebecca Henry
Coworker
December 2, 2020
