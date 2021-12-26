NORMAN - Vladimir Reese Michael

Vladimir Reese Michael Norman, 29, December 18, 2021. Beloved son of Robert and Nancy Norman; cherished grandson of the late Carol Gorniak and Henry Kress. Vlad was adopted from Russia at the age of ten, where he had experienced great deprivation, torture and torment, and lacked any form of love and comfort. Like many Eastern European adoptees, Vlad suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome, reactive attachment disorder, PTSD and survivor guilt. He was loved and will be missed by many extended family who welcomed him with open arms. He will be especially missed by his best friends, Mason Paradodwski and Eric Kulpa; as well as by special friends Deana, Kristen, Jessica, Kate, Jill, Alyssa, and friend and mentor Chris Balint, as well as many others. Vlad had recently moved to Murrell's Inlet, SC, where he spent every free minute in his Kayak. He was happier on the water in Murrell's Inlet than he had been in many, many years. Tragically, Vlad drowned while night fishing in his beloved kayak on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Thank you Vlad, for all the joy you brought to your parents, your family, and friends throughout your years with us. They were much too brief.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.