NORMAN - Vladimir Reese Michael Vladimir Reese Michael Norman, 29, December 18, 2021. Beloved son of Robert and Nancy Norman; cherished grandson of the late Carol Gorniak and Henry Kress. Vlad was adopted from Russia at the age of ten, where he had experienced great deprivation, torture and torment, and lacked any form of love and comfort. Like many Eastern European adoptees, Vlad suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome, reactive attachment disorder, PTSD and survivor guilt. He was loved and will be missed by many extended family who welcomed him with open arms. He will be especially missed by his best friends, Mason Paradodwski and Eric Kulpa; as well as by special friends Deana, Kristen, Jessica, Kate, Jill, Alyssa, and friend and mentor Chris Balint, as well as many others. Vlad had recently moved to Murrell's Inlet, SC, where he spent every free minute in his Kayak. He was happier on the water in Murrell's Inlet than he had been in many, many years. Tragically, Vlad drowned while night fishing in his beloved kayak on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Thank you Vlad, for all the joy you brought to your parents, your family, and friends throughout your years with us. They were much too brief.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Our deepest condolences to the family, we lived in the neighborhood in Lancaster and remember him well, he was so eager to make friends!
Pigeon family
January 8, 2022
Rest In Peace Vlad, Love you, Sherrie, Kevin, Joe, and Jimmy
Sherrie
Family
January 1, 2022
Our deepest sympathies for your loss. We will miss Vlad and seeing him around the house. Prayers for you all.
Angelo and Melissa Marranca
December 30, 2021
Please accept our heartfelt sympathy on the loss of your son Vlad.... Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Clay And Lorrie Lindemuth
Other
December 29, 2021
Thank you for loving this person so deeply. As a parent of an adoptive child with RAD, I know your journey has transformed your entire world view. May your hearts be full with memories of happy times.
Anonymous
Other
December 28, 2021
Nancy and Rob, my condolences on Vlad's passing. Remember the good times...Chris
Christine Wells Yawney
December 27, 2021
I will always love and miss you buddy, our many many memories from growing up together and doing everything together as kids will always be cherished memories for me. I hope you rest easy and I will see you soon my friend.
Brandon Stanton
December 27, 2021
We will forever miss your beautiful love for showing love to others. You were not just part of our team, your family, forever living in our hearts! RIP
Malinda "Skittles" Robbins
Friend
December 26, 2021
To Nancy, Rob and Larry may our Heavenly Fathers Blessing be upon you to get you through these tragic times. May Vladimir rest in Peace with the Blessings of our Heavenly Father and all the other faithful departed.