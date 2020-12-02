Menu
Vlado CVETKOVSKI
CVETKOVSKI - Vlado
Of Rochester, entered into rest November 29, 2020. Devoted father of Annetta (Phillip Bly), Persa, Adam (Claire) and Alan Cvetkovski; adored grandfather of Jaden Bly and Vanek Cvetkovski; loving son of the late Dimce and Persa Cvetkovski; dear brother of Stefan Cvetkovski and the late Pero Cvetkovski, Ruza Arsovska, Desa Ilievska and Svetozar Dimkovski; cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews, and he is survived by many other relatives and friends. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) on 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.) on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A funeral service will be celebrated at Sts. Cyril & Methody Macedonian Orthodox Church, 4785 Lake Ave., Blasdell, NY, Friday at 12 o'clock. Please assemble at the Funeral Home at 11 o'clock. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery for family only due to Covid-19 restrictions. PURSUANT TO THE NYS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, OCCUPANCY GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Dec
4
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sts. Cyril & Methody Macedonian Orthodox Church
4785 Lake Ave, Blasdell, New York
