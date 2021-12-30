May God continue to bless Volitia's family with His peace and may they hold strong to the love instilled in their lives by Volitia. I first met Volitia at her son Darnell's wedding. As the DJ announced the mother/son dance, I turned and said "you must be so proud of your son" to which Volitia said very sternly "I am ALWAYS proud of my son!" You are blessed.

Leslie Ann Walcott Other December 30, 2021