MEDLIN - Volitia C. Entered into rest December 24, 2021. Beloved mother of five children; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of six; great-great-grandmother of one. She leaves to cherish her memory a host of family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1933 Kensington Avenue, Cheektowaga, New York 14215.
My mother in-law is a beautiful soul and was taken to soon...she welcomed me with open arms to the family with one promise...take care of her son (Darnell) RIP Ma
Ginette Backus
January 1, 2022
We may not understand God's plan, but we know he has one! Let's reflect at this time on the memories of our loved ones. May their memory be a blessing.
Nedra Warren
Family
December 30, 2021
May God continue to bless Volitia's family with His peace and may they hold strong to the love instilled in their lives by Volitia. I first met Volitia at her son Darnell's wedding. As the DJ announced the mother/son dance, I turned and said "you must be so proud of your son" to which Volitia said very sternly "I am ALWAYS proud of my son!" You are blessed.