PIOTROWSKI - Wallace S.
Of West Seneca, NY, October 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Valentina (nee Lozowski) Piotrowski; dearest father of Wallace C. (Lori) Piotrowski, Dr. Suzanne M. Piotrowski, Kathleen V. (John) Kubicki, Elizabeth A. (John) Hornbuckle and Julianne (Joseph) Nery; loving grandfather of ten grandchildren; predeceased by two brothers and a sister. Also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, 4-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.) West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 AM, at Blessed John XXIII, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. Condolences may be shared online at www.klocfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.