Wallace S. PIOTROWSKI
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
PIOTROWSKI - Wallace S.
Of West Seneca, NY, October 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Valentina (nee Lozowski) Piotrowski; dearest father of Wallace C. (Lori) Piotrowski, Dr. Suzanne M. Piotrowski, Kathleen V. (John) Kubicki, Elizabeth A. (John) Hornbuckle and Julianne (Joseph) Nery; loving grandfather of ten grandchildren; predeceased by two brothers and a sister. Also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, 4-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.) West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 AM, at Blessed John XXIII, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. Condolences may be shared online at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
I just learned that Wally passed away, and I want to offer my deepest condolences to the family. Wally and I met during the MBA program at Canisius College, and we were good friends during all our time in the Army Reserve. A wonderful person.
Bill Reeder
Friend
March 23, 2022
Dear Piotrowski family, We were saddened to learn of Mr. Piotrowski´s passing. May the memories made and wonderful times shared forever be etched in your hearts. Wishing you all peace and comfort during the days ahead. Rest In Peace Mr. PO. Fondly, Mary and Rick Regula
Mary Regula
Friend
October 11, 2021
Many memories of Wallace from his days with M& T Bank. Our condolences to the family.
Robert Stephenson
October 10, 2021
Dear Wally and family - so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this very sad time.
Kathy Brenner
October 10, 2021
Your friends at Wonder Works
October 10, 2021
