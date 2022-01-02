ROZEWICZ - Wallace "Bill" Entered into rest on December 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Wieczorek), devoted father of Kathryn (Lenny) Krucenski, Paul Rozewicz, the late Andrew Rozewicz, and Wendy (Roger) Chapman. Cherished grandfather of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Frank, John, Vince, and Helen Resiak. Private funeral service will be held. Memorial gifts may be sent to UB Foundation, Anatomical Gift Program, SUNY at Buffalo.
Just heard today for your loss. So sorry ! Went to grammar school with him and high school with you. If you need anything let me know at [email protected]
Patricia wollnik mazgajewski
January 10, 2022
To the Rozewicz family. Heartfelt condolences to you Marilyn and your entire family. I was glad to spend some quality time with Billy reminiscing about our mutual soccer pasts! Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Peter Krys
January 3, 2022
To the Rozewicz Family. My dearest condolences to you all.
Marilyn, I have great memories of Bill as one of my best and closest friend in high school. I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.