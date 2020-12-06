Menu
Walter A. GIBALA
GIBALA - Walter A.
Age 84, of Lancaster, NY, died on November 26, 2020 after a long illness. Son of the late Walter and Victoria (nee Kroczynski) Gibala; beloved husband of Anita (nee Acheson) Gibala for 63 years; dear father of Diane (Kenneth) Schafer-Gawel, Mark (Audrey) Gibala, Timothy Gibala, Linda (Anthony) Mackiewicz and Jeffrey (Bonny) Gibala; cherished grandfather of Jeremy (Tara) Schafer, Joshua, Jordan and Justin Gibala; brother of Mildred (late Richard) Schultz, the late Leona (Joseph) Plucinski; also survived by many step-grandchildren. A celebration of Walter's life will be held at a later date. Walter worked at General Motors Tonawanda Powertrain for 39 years, retiring in 2000. Walter loved spending time at his cabin in Stockton, NY with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years. Walter and Anita were snowbirds for 15 years and stayed at their place in Mulberry, Florida. Walter was a very generous man with a heart of gold and will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Online condolences at www.brunnerfuneralhome.com


