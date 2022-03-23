Menu
Walter Rex CADBY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 26 2022
1:30p.m.
Wings Flights of Hope
CADBY - Walter Rex
March 19, 2022, age 73. Dear father of Jennifer (Harland) Ah You and Nicolette Schultz; loving grandfather of Ted, Braxton, Maya, Payton, Miki and Quini; great-grandfather of Graham, Ella and McCoy Rex; brother of Bruce (Sandra), Lee (Cindy) and Joanne and the late Ross; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Rex's Life will take place at Wings Flights of Hope, 3964 California Rd., Orchard Park, Saturday to begin at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wings Flights of Hope. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Wings Flights of Hope
3964 California Rd., Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
