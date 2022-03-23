CADBY - Walter Rex
March 19, 2022, age 73. Dear father of Jennifer (Harland) Ah You and Nicolette Schultz; loving grandfather of Ted, Braxton, Maya, Payton, Miki and Quini; great-grandfather of Graham, Ella and McCoy Rex; brother of Bruce (Sandra), Lee (Cindy) and Joanne and the late Ross; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Rex's Life will take place at Wings Flights of Hope, 3964 California Rd., Orchard Park, Saturday to begin at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wings Flights of Hope. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.