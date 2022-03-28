Menu
Walter T. CHOLEWA
North Tonawanda High School
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
Wattengel Funeral Home (Meadow Drive)
CHOLEWA - Walter T.
Age 99, of Wheatfield, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Husband of the late Sophie (Slusarczyk) Cholewa in 2001 and Adelean (Siegmann) in 2015. Beloved father of Patricia (James) Zimmerman, Steven (Cynthia) Cholewa, Larry Siegmann, and (the late Marie) Dennis Cech; brother of Dorothy (Bruce) Oswald; cherished grandfather of Kimberly (Greg) Brennan, Jennifer Hagan, Corey Cech, Adam Cech, Errick (Stephani) Cholewa, Mark (Brenda) Siegmann, and Greg Siegmann; adored great-grandfather of 11; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends may call Wednesday from 3:30 - 7:30 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, at 9:30 AM, from Our Lady Czestochowa Church, 626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. www.Wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2022.
Mar
30
Visitation
Wattengel Funeral Home (Meadow Drive)
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
