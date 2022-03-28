CHOLEWA - Walter T.
Age 99, of Wheatfield, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Husband of the late Sophie (Slusarczyk) Cholewa in 2001 and Adelean (Siegmann) in 2015. Beloved father of Patricia (James) Zimmerman, Steven (Cynthia) Cholewa, Larry Siegmann, and (the late Marie) Dennis Cech; brother of Dorothy (Bruce) Oswald; cherished grandfather of Kimberly (Greg) Brennan, Jennifer Hagan, Corey Cech, Adam Cech, Errick (Stephani) Cholewa, Mark (Brenda) Siegmann, and Greg Siegmann; adored great-grandfather of 11; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends may call Wednesday from 3:30 - 7:30 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, at 9:30 AM, from Our Lady Czestochowa Church, 626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. www.Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2022.