GNOREK - Walter S.
Of Depew, June 16, 2021. Beloved husband of Loretta (nee Stadler) Gnorek; devoted father of Kathryn (Alfred) Eaton, Theresa (James) Bukowski and Christopher (Deana) Gnorek; loving grandfather of Lauren (Robert) Minter, Aaron (Sarah) Eaton, Hannah (James) Krencik, Anthony (Jessica) Bukowski, and Joseph Gnorek; cherished great-grandfather of Connor, Patrick, Lenora, Nathaniel and Lily. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Saturday June 26th at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Mr. Gnoreck was a K-9 Detective for the Buffalo Police Department, a member of WARP, Pulaski Police Association, F.O.E. Aerie 2692, East Aurora Fish & Game Club, Holy Name Society, AMVETS Post 8113 and a proud Navy Veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to the Depew Lancaster Boys and Girls Club. Please visit Mr. Gnorek's tribute page online at www. cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.