Walter S. GNOREK
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
GNOREK - Walter S.
Of Depew, June 16, 2021. Beloved husband of Loretta (nee Stadler) Gnorek; devoted father of Kathryn (Alfred) Eaton, Theresa (James) Bukowski and Christopher (Deana) Gnorek; loving grandfather of Lauren (Robert) Minter, Aaron (Sarah) Eaton, Hannah (James) Krencik, Anthony (Jessica) Bukowski, and Joseph Gnorek; cherished great-grandfather of Connor, Patrick, Lenora, Nathaniel and Lily. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Saturday June 26th at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Mr. Gnoreck was a K-9 Detective for the Buffalo Police Department, a member of WARP, Pulaski Police Association, F.O.E. Aerie 2692, East Aurora Fish & Game Club, Holy Name Society, AMVETS Post 8113 and a proud Navy Veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to the Depew Lancaster Boys and Girls Club. Please visit Mr. Gnorek's tribute page online at www. cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church
496 Terrace Blvd, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the Gnorek family. I first met Wally when he was a student at ECC-North in the Criminal Justice program. Any good student eventually evolves into a great teacher. That was certainly true of Wally and especially his children whom he was so proud of. Wally was a policeman, a protector, and a provider to his family, as well as his community. To me he was like an older brother who dispensed sage advice with humor and humility. I and all his "brothers" at the Eagles (F.O.E. 2692) will mourn his loss, but cherish our memories of him.
Charles M Solfrank
Friend
June 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Gnorek family. Uncle Wally will be missed.
Pam, Ed and Julie Kowalewski
Family
June 25, 2021
Dear Aunt Loretta, Kathy, Terry, Chris & Families, Uncle Wally brought joy to the world! Just hearing his name brings an enormous smile and a flood of fun memories! He never lost his child-like spirit. He was a pied-piper with kids...inviting us out to trick or treat with him and the neighborhood kids on Terrace Blvd. He dressed in his grandmother's fur coat and an ape mask, joyfully scaring unsuspecting victims! Or who could forget his hysterical and irreverent performance as Pope, complete with mitre & crozier (he knew a guy :) making a dramatic entrance on tractor (his Polish Popemobile) overseeing a surprise family anniversary party? He had a real gift for telling funny stories, whether around a campfire at Chautauqua or the kitchen table, that made you belly laugh until you cried. I cried the day I heard he died. I will miss his joie de vivre and will honor his legacy of creating a better world for all of us through the gift of humor. Sending our love to you all, Debbie xo (& Jim)
Debbie (& Jim) Hickel
Family
June 24, 2021
We are sorry to read about wally's passing. Pat worked with him at firewell and he was always a true gentleman. I knew him from high school and he always had a smile for everyone. Rest in peace.
Stanley, Patricia kubik
School
June 23, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family of Walter Gnorek. He will be in our prayers.
Jeff & Jeanette Preston & family
Family
June 21, 2021
In fond memory of Uncle Wally. Our deepest condolences go out to the entire family.
Tom andLisa Hanlon
Family
June 21, 2021
LORETTA, SO SORRY TO HEAR OF WALLEY'S PASSING.
Marsha WEAVER DICIOCCIO
School
June 21, 2021
In loving memory of Walter Gnorek we will miss him.
Kenneth & Joan Strotman & family
Family
June 20, 2021
