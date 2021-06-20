Dear Aunt Loretta, Kathy, Terry, Chris & Families, Uncle Wally brought joy to the world! Just hearing his name brings an enormous smile and a flood of fun memories! He never lost his child-like spirit. He was a pied-piper with kids...inviting us out to trick or treat with him and the neighborhood kids on Terrace Blvd. He dressed in his grandmother's fur coat and an ape mask, joyfully scaring unsuspecting victims! Or who could forget his hysterical and irreverent performance as Pope, complete with mitre & crozier (he knew a guy :) making a dramatic entrance on tractor (his Polish Popemobile) overseeing a surprise family anniversary party? He had a real gift for telling funny stories, whether around a campfire at Chautauqua or the kitchen table, that made you belly laugh until you cried. I cried the day I heard he died. I will miss his joie de vivre and will honor his legacy of creating a better world for all of us through the gift of humor. Sending our love to you all, Debbie xo (& Jim)

Debbie (& Jim) Hickel Family June 24, 2021