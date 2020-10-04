Menu
Walter J. JAWORSKI
JAWORSKI - Walter J.
October 1, 2020 age 78, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of 58 years to Pauline P. (nee Stankiewicz) Jaworski; dearest father of Kenneth Jaworski (Kiki Hartman) and the late Michelle M. Victoria; dear grandfather of Andres Victoria, Gabriella Victoria and Primo Jaworski; son of the late Walter J. and Stella J. (nee Szyjka) Jaworski; brother of Robert (Linda) Jaworski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 6th, from 2-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9 AM and from Resurrection Church at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Jaworski was the founder of the Walt Jaworski and his Orchestra Band, was the owner of Sales Niagara and founded MIKEN Systems. Was also a Eucharistic Minister, Usher and a member of the Holy Name Society and Knights of Columbus. If desired memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
