SZUMLA - Walter J.Of Buffalo, NY, September 12, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Patricia (Zawistowski); loving father of Michael (Jennifer) and Bryan Szumla; devoted grandfather of Alan, Mary, Eric and Michael; dear brother of Laura and the late Ted, Irene, Florence, Richard, Paul and Jane; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Friday at 10 AM. Please be mindful that social distancing and face coverings are required. Walter was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Donations in Walter's memory to Hospice Buffalo or the Assumption Church Preservation Fund are appreciated.