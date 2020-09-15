Menu
Walter J. SZUMLA
SZUMLA - Walter J.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 12, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Patricia (Zawistowski); loving father of Michael (Jennifer) and Bryan Szumla; devoted grandfather of Alan, Mary, Eric and Michael; dear brother of Laura and the late Ted, Irene, Florence, Richard, Paul and Jane; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Friday at 10 AM. Please be mindful that social distancing and face coverings are required. Walter was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Donations in Walter's memory to Hospice Buffalo or the Assumption Church Preservation Fund are appreciated. Online condolences shared at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.
