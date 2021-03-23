MACDONALD - Walter M., III
Age 61, of North Tonawanda, NY, who valiantly, defiantly, and stoically led his battle against cancer, and did not let it interfere with his purpose, ascended to our Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021, beloved best friend and favorite person of Jann (nee Richter) MacDonald; loving father of Walter (Crystal) MacDonald, IV, Teresa (Jeremy) Weinheimer, Sara MacDonald, and Timothy MacDonald; son of Ianthe "Toni" (nee Killian) MacDonald and the late Walter M. MacDonald, Jr.; grandfather of Alexis, Noella, Jovany, Aiden, Evelyn, and Ella; brother of Patricia Burger, Kathy (Keith) Franklin, Donna Adas, and John (Debbie) MacDonald; also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many others of his neighborhood family. Walter started his management career at McDonalds on Meadow Dr. in North Tonawanda, where he met his wife of 41 years. He had worked as a farm hand on a cattle ranch in Indiana, and was also an accomplished house painter. Walter was a tenured electrician and lineman with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation at the Niagara Falls station for 10 years. He was a most proud integral member of the team and family of Aero Instruments and Avionics, Inc. in North Tonawanda, where he had been employed as Director of Quality Operations Manager for 37 years. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, March 24, from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St., City of Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM after visitation. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Park, Amherst, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made payable to NT Botanical Gardens Organization, WALT MACDONALD MEMORIAL GARDEN FUND 500 Wheatfield St. North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.