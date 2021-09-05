Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. Walter L. MATUSZAK
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
MATUSZAK - Rev. Walter L.
August 31, 2021. Beloved son of the late Vincent and Sophie (nee Swiniarski) Matuszak; dearest brother of the late Chester (late Jean) Matuszak, late Irene (late Henry) Wnuk, late Dorothy (Richard) Kosmoski, late Edward (late Eleanore) Matuszak and late Florence (late Frank) Stone; survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 9th, from 1-4 and 5-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). Fr. Matuszak will lie in state on Friday, from 12 PM-1 PM, at Resurrection R.C. Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, where a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 1 PM, with Most Rev. Michael W. Fisher, Bishop of Buffalo, presiding. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Fr. Walter's name may be made to the Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., Buffalo, NY 14211 or Resurrection RC Church. At the request of the family, face coverings and social distancing required at the funeral home. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
10
Service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Resurrection RC Church
130 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Resurrection RC Church
130 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I served Mass for Fr. Matuszak at Villa Maria, he was my Confirmation Sponsor, and we have been in touch at Christmas over the last ten years. Father took us altar boys to breakfast now and again, knew me and my family well, and told the most hilarious jokes. My grandmother became his housekeeper for a time, and I loved staying in the rectory every once and a while. If you want to look upon a Saint, consider his photo. My family joins me condolences for all who mourn him. A truly great priest. He never forgot me.
Tim Markey
December 21, 2021
He was such a sweet guy . I knew him when he would come and visit his mom at the Brothers of Mercy in Clarence. He always stopped to talk to the staff. He would sing hymns with me to the patients. God bless him!!
Katherine Balcerzak
September 12, 2021
Thank you Father Walter for giving Anointing of the Sick to my mother-in-law, Stefina, when she was a patient of Elderwood Nursing Home. Rest in peace.
Susan Nogaro
Other
September 10, 2021
Darien, Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Arizona. We all considered Fr. Walter a member of our family going back 25+ and in Amy (Satkowski) Shepard's life, more than 40+ years, as her late father Bernie used to fix Fr. Walters car in the 60's-80's when he had a repair shop on the East Side of Buffalo. He was a frequent honored guest at many birthdays, holidays and many times, for no reason at all, as he loved my Mom's cooking and especially the pies. She first met him at Our Lady Of Good Counsel in Darien. We talked often of and visited Dorothy on many occasions. We last spoke to him for his 90th. birthday. We'll miss his quick wit, wonderful prayers, genuine friendship and speaking Polish. We always felt closer to God when he was in our presence. All our loss is Heaven's gain. As my sister said.....he's gone to his great reward. Indeed!
The Shepard family from
Friend
September 6, 2021
Father Walter was a true gift to us at Resurrection Church. He was loved by his parishioners. I had the privilege of working with him in the rectory as well as many years at church events. He was truly a man of God. I will miss his humor and most of all his love for all those he came to know. Rest In Peace, Father Walter. You have earned a special place in heaven. Cindy Yebernetsky
Cindy Yebernetsky (Ruda)
Friend
September 6, 2021
I am terribly saddened for myself and the world to have lost Father Wally. He was undoubtedly one of God's most special ones. He was a part of my life from the day he baptized me nearly 56 years ago, even though he may not have always known just how much he meant to me. He was so happy to be celebrating his 90th birthday the last time we talked, and I am grateful we had a chance to re-connect. I will miss our talks. Sincere condolences from the entire Ford family - thank you for always sharing Father Wally with us. The world is now a bit dimmer without his bright guiding light.
Jackie Ford
Friend
September 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results