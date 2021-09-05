Darien, Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Arizona. We all considered Fr. Walter a member of our family going back 25+ and in Amy (Satkowski) Shepard's life, more than 40+ years, as her late father Bernie used to fix Fr. Walters car in the 60's-80's when he had a repair shop on the East Side of Buffalo. He was a frequent honored guest at many birthdays, holidays and many times, for no reason at all, as he loved my Mom's cooking and especially the pies. She first met him at Our Lady Of Good Counsel in Darien. We talked often of and visited Dorothy on many occasions. We last spoke to him for his 90th. birthday. We'll miss his quick wit, wonderful prayers, genuine friendship and speaking Polish. We always felt closer to God when he was in our presence. All our loss is Heaven's gain. As my sister said.....he's gone to his great reward. Indeed!

The Shepard family from Friend September 6, 2021