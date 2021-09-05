MATUSZAK - Rev. Walter L.
August 31, 2021. Beloved son of the late Vincent and Sophie (nee Swiniarski) Matuszak; dearest brother of the late Chester (late Jean) Matuszak, late Irene (late Henry) Wnuk, late Dorothy (Richard) Kosmoski, late Edward (late Eleanore) Matuszak and late Florence (late Frank) Stone; survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 9th, from 1-4 and 5-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). Fr. Matuszak will lie in state on Friday, from 12 PM-1 PM, at Resurrection R.C. Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, where a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 1 PM, with Most Rev. Michael W. Fisher, Bishop of Buffalo, presiding. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Fr. Walter's name may be made to the Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., Buffalo, NY 14211 or Resurrection RC Church. At the request of the family, face coverings and social distancing required at the funeral home. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2021.