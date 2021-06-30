Menu
Walter G. MELOHUSKY
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
MELOHUSKY - Walter G.
Of Lackawanna, at the age of 90 on June 27th, 2021. Precious husband of the late Lillian T. (nee Widmer) Melohusky; loving father of Christopher (Carole), Lynn (Mark) Sacha, Lori (Richard) Lynch, David (Michelle), Paul E., Maureen (Jack) Migliore and Alan (Lisa) Melohusky; dear brother of Joseph (Mary Lee), Janet M. (late Eugene J., Sr.) Pluta, Robert and the late James and Edward Melohusky; adoring grandfather of 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 3-7 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). As per the family's request, wearing of face masks at the Funeral Home is strongly encouraged. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica, Saturday at 10:30 AM. Entombment to follow at the Holy Trinity Mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Melohusky was a member of the Holy Name Society at Our Lady of Victory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Cause for the Canonization of Father Baker or The Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Please share condolences online at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica
NY
Jul
3
Entombment
Holy Trinity Mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
"The Lord sets a father to guide his family...." The Book of Sirach. My prayers and condolences to the whole family at this time of loss. Special regards to Lynn, Mark and children. My parents always enjoyed talking with Walter and Lillian after Mass at OLV. I know he was so devoted to you all. God bless. Fr. Betti
Fr. Fred. Betti, SJ
Friend
July 3, 2021
Our condolences- we were neighbors on Reed St for several years- grew up with Lillian.Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you
John & Elizabeth O'Connor
Friend
July 1, 2021
