"The Lord sets a father to guide his family...." The Book of Sirach. My prayers and condolences to the whole family at this time of loss. Special regards to Lynn, Mark and children. My parents always enjoyed talking with Walter and Lillian after Mass at OLV. I know he was so devoted to you all. God bless. Fr. Betti

Fr. Fred. Betti, SJ Friend July 3, 2021