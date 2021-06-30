MELOHUSKY - Walter G.
Of Lackawanna, at the age of 90 on June 27th, 2021. Precious husband of the late Lillian T. (nee Widmer) Melohusky; loving father of Christopher (Carole), Lynn (Mark) Sacha, Lori (Richard) Lynch, David (Michelle), Paul E., Maureen (Jack) Migliore and Alan (Lisa) Melohusky; dear brother of Joseph (Mary Lee), Janet M. (late Eugene J., Sr.) Pluta, Robert and the late James and Edward Melohusky; adoring grandfather of 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 3-7 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). As per the family's request, wearing of face masks at the Funeral Home is strongly encouraged. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica, Saturday at 10:30 AM. Entombment to follow at the Holy Trinity Mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Melohusky was a member of the Holy Name Society at Our Lady of Victory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Cause for the Canonization of Father Baker or The Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Please share condolences online at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2021.