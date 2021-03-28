Menu
Walter L. PIRONG
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
PIRONG - Walter L.
Of Cheektowaga, Age 67, March 27, 2021. Entered into rest peacefully under the very compassionate care of Hospice Buffalo. Beloved husband of 42 years to Yvonne (nee Woods); loving father of Nicole (Dan) and Branden (Melissa); cherished grandpa (Papa) of Alex, Wesley, Teresa and Andrew; dear brother of Cathy (Bob), Howard (late Teresa), Valerie (Bernie) and Jon (Yen); also survived by many caring nieces and a nephew. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited. Please understand that face coverings must be worn, six foot social distancing and maximum capacity restrictions will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for understanding. Walt was an avid pool player. He competed on the Alden Legion II team for multiple seasons. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make donations to Buffalo Hospice, Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Yvonne and family....I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers in this difficult time.
Kathleen McInnis
April 4, 2021
