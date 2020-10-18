STEPIEN - Walter R.
A retired Bell Aerospace engineer died September 30th at his home in Amherst. He was 80 years old. Born in Lackawanna, N.Y., he attended Burgard High School where he attained his FAA (A&P license). After graduation from University of Buffalo with a mechanical engineer's degree, he enlisted into the Air Force where he flew missions all over the world including a tour in Vietnam. He flew covert flights with Montagnards in Southeast Asia. He was hired by Bell Aerospace as a data analyst engineer during the space program, analyzing rocket engine performance at Bell "Model City" test center in Lewiston. He later was a test engineer for the laser department headed by Dr. Martin Drexhogen, famous German scientist. Towards his retirement at Textron Defense System, he was a field engineer for testing the newly developed Mobile Microwave landing system for the Air Force. Mr. Stepien was a lifelong member of the Thru Way Fish and Hunt Club, member of the Professional Businessmen Association, former volunteer of Niagara Aerospace Museum and member of LaSalle Yacht Club. Mr. Stepien is survived by his sister Nina Jok; and also survived by a niece and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday from University at Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Road, Amherst at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Interment will be held at a later time. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.