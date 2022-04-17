SENKO - Walter
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest April 16, 2022. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Sikora) Senko; devoted father of Walter (Alice) Senko, Jr. and Angela Vargovich; cherished grandfather of David Senko, Jillian (Justin) Bogard, Ashley Vargovich and Joseph Vargovich; loving son of the late Pietor and Katherine Senko; dear sister of Marie (Al) Piela and the late Roman (late Evelyn) Senko and the late Joseph (Aurelia) Senko; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery (Lancaster). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.