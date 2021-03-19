SIEROSLAWSKI - Walter J.

March 17, 2021, age 86, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of 54 years to Susan D. (nee Klee) Sieroslawski; dearest father of Mary (Michael) Measer, Lynn (late Michael) McNamara, James Sieroslawski, John (Dina) Sieroslawski and Amy (Thomas) Kotarski; loving grandfather of Troy, Tyler, and Michael Measer, Ashley, Jocelyn and Evan McNamara, Austin, Gavin and Kayley Sieroslawski, Madisyn, Thomas and Carlee Kotarski; son of the late Walter and Helen (nee Slominski) Sieroslawski; brother of late Tillie (late Arthur) Fagowski and the late Florence (late Julian) Polanski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, March 21st from 1-4 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., at 10 AM (please assemble at Church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Walter served in the US Army, a member of Fr. Justin K of C and a retiree of Bethlehem Steel and Dunlop Tire. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2021.