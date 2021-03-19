SIEROSLAWSKI - Walter J. March 17, 2021, age 86, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of 54 years to Susan D. (nee Klee) Sieroslawski; dearest father of Mary (Michael) Measer, Lynn (late Michael) McNamara, James Sieroslawski, John (Dina) Sieroslawski and Amy (Thomas) Kotarski; loving grandfather of Troy, Tyler, and Michael Measer, Ashley, Jocelyn and Evan McNamara, Austin, Gavin and Kayley Sieroslawski, Madisyn, Thomas and Carlee Kotarski; son of the late Walter and Helen (nee Slominski) Sieroslawski; brother of late Tillie (late Arthur) Fagowski and the late Florence (late Julian) Polanski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, March 21st from 1-4 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., at 10 AM (please assemble at Church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Walter served in the US Army, a member of Fr. Justin K of C and a retiree of Bethlehem Steel and Dunlop Tire. Flowers gratefully declined.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2021.
Sue I´m so sorry to hear about your loss. I wish you peace in knowing he is in heaven with loved ones and watching over you and the rest of your family from above. Sending lots of love.
Amy Reukauf (Rudnicki)
April 24, 2021
Jim,
You and your family will be in my prayers, Blessings. Your father is dining at the table of the Lord
Susan Zakrzewski
March 19, 2021
Dear Sue and family,
Sending healing thoughts for the loss of your dear Wally..we are thinking of you all with love, and peace in your heart as we know he will be greatly missed... I am still in the hospital as I hope to come home this weekend and se you... love Always, Paul n Sue Ryan