STADNIK, Walter N. -

Happy 46th Birthday in Heaven, Wally. You are loved and missed so much. That drunk driver took so much joy away from our family. We wish we could be celebrating your Birthday here on Earth with you. Kayleigh will be 21 in two days and Aiden will be 18 in December. They know all about you, but we wish you could've known and loved them. Give Dad and Paul a hug from us. Sadly missed and loved forever,

MOM, DARLENE, KAYLEIGH AND AIDEN.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2021.