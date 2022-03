STADNIK, Walter N. -

In loving memory of our son and brother, Wally, who was taken from us so tragically 29 years ago by that drunk driver. You are missed more and more every year. We wish we could see your handsome face with your smile ear to ear. We know you had great reunions when Paul and Dad joined you in Heaven. All of you are missed beyond belief. Merry Christmas, Wally.

Sadly missed and loved forever,

MOM, DARLENE, KAYLEIGH

AND AIDEN







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.