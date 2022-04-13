Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter STADNIK
STADNIK, Walter -
Hubby - Two years ago today, you left us to go to heaven. You are missed more and more each day. I miss your beautiful smile. I miss your great big bear hugs. I miss your wonderful sense of humor, and being teased by you. Your daughter, Darlene, and your grandkids, Kayleigh and Aiden, miss you beyond belief. We know you are watching over us, but we wish you were still here on Earth with us. It's just not the same without you. Our hearts were broken that day, and still are broken. Till we meet again.
Love always & forever, Your Wifey, Sandy, Darlene, Kayleigh & Aiden


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.