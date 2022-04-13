STADNIK, Walter -

Hubby - Two years ago today, you left us to go to heaven. You are missed more and more each day. I miss your beautiful smile. I miss your great big bear hugs. I miss your wonderful sense of humor, and being teased by you. Your daughter, Darlene, and your grandkids, Kayleigh and Aiden, miss you beyond belief. We know you are watching over us, but we wish you were still here on Earth with us. It's just not the same without you. Our hearts were broken that day, and still are broken. Till we meet again.

Love always & forever, Your Wifey, Sandy, Darlene, Kayleigh & Aiden







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 13, 2022.